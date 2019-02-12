Publicar Clasificado Gratis

OZUNA HACE HISTORIA CON 23 NOMINACIONES EN PREMIOS BILLBOARD A LA MÚSICA LATINA 2019

El fenómeno musical OZUNA se alza con la asombrosa suma de 23 nominaciones en la ceremonia anual de Premios Billboard a la Música Latina 2019. De esta forma, el cantautor puertorriqueño rompe récord, convirtiéndose en el artista más nominado durante una sola gala en toda la historia de esta prestigiosa premiación.
Después de haberse llevado el preciado galardón como “Artista del Año” en la gala de premios del 2018, Ozuna regresa al mismo escenario, con una carrera artística sumamente sólida, que lo ha llevado a convertirse en un ícono de la música urbana de esta nueva generación. Cabe destacar que recientemente el artista superó el récord de Justin Bieber como artista con mayor cantidad de videos que sobrepasan el billón de vistas en YouTube, con un total de 7 videos, además de haberse coronado como el artista más visto a nivel global en 2018.

En esta oportunidad, el “negrito de ojos claros” del Reggaetón se apodera de las categorías más importantes de la vigésimo novena entrega de estos premios, gracias al rotundo éxito de los temas que se desprenden de sus álbumes “ODISEA” y “AURA”, ambas producciones lanzadas al mercado bajo el sello disquero independiente DIMELO VI y distribuidas por Sony Music Latin. Asimismo, con su colaboración en el himno “Te Boté”, y por supuesto, el sencillo que revolucionó Spotify, todas las plataformas digitales y acercó tres diferentes culturas en una misma melodía: “Taki Taki”, una canción que supo demostrarle al mundo el nivel y calidad artística de este joven intérprete de raices dominico-boricua.

Ozuna dirá “presente” en las siguientes categorías de la noche, en las que figura como cantante y compositor:

  • Artista del Año / Artist of the Year
  • “Hot Latin Song”, Canción del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year “Te Boté”
  • “Hot Latin Song”, Canción del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year “Taki Taki”
  • “Hot Latin Song”, Colaboración Vocal del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event “Te Boté”
  • “Hot Latin Song”, Colaboración Vocal del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event “Taki Taki”
  • “Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male
  • Canción del Año, Airplay / Airplay Song of the Year “Te Boté”
  • Canción del Año, Airplay / Airplay Song of the Year “Me Niego”
  • Canción del Año, Digital / Digital Song of the Year “Te Boté”
  • Canción del Año, Digital / Digital Song of the Year “Taki Taki”
  • Canción del Año, Streaming / Streaming Song of the Year “Te Boté”
  • Canción del Año, Streaming / Streaming Song of the Year “El Farsante”
  • “Top Latin Album” del Año / Top Latin Album of the Year – Aura
  • “Top Latin Album” del Año / Top Latin Album of the Year – Odisea
  • “Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male
  • Canción “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Song of the Year “Me Niego”
  • Canción Tropical del Año / Tropical Song of the Year “Sobredosis”
  • Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año / Latin Rhythm Song of the Year “Te Boté”
  • Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año / Latin Rhythm Song of the Year “Me Niego”
  • Álbum “Latin Rhythm” del Año / Latin Rhythm Album of the Year – Aura
  • Álbum “Latin Rhythm” del Año / Latin Rhythm Album of the Year – Odisea
  • Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year
  • Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Solista / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo

La gala de Premios Billboard a la Música Latina será televisada desde Las Vegas, Nevada por la cadena Telemundo, el día jueves 25 de abril.

