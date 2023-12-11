Lista de los nominados a los premios Globo de Oro 2024

- Publicidad -

Televisión

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión — Musical o Comedia

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión — Musical o Comedia

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión — Drama

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión — Drama

Helen Mirren, “1923”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Emma Stone, “The Curse”

Mejor actuación de un actor en una miniserie o película para televisión

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Woody Harrelson, “White House Plumbers”

David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Love and Death”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Mejor serie de televisión dramática

“1923”

“The Crown”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Mejor miniserie de televisión o película para televisión

“Beef”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“All the Light We Cannot See”

“Fellow Travelers”

“Fargo”

Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel de reparto – Televisión

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel de reparto – Televisión

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Abby Elliott, “The Bear”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

Harriet Sloane, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Patti Yasutake, “Beef”

Suki Waterhouse, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Chloe Bailey, “Swarm”

Allison Williams, “Fellow Travelers”

Carla Gugino, “Fall of the House of Usher”

Mejor serie de televisión — Musical o comedia

“The Bear”

“Ted Lasso”

“Abbott Elementary”

“Jury Duty”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Barry”

Mejor actuación en una comedia stand-up de televisión

Ricky Gervais, “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”

Trevor Noah, “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”

Chris Rock, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

Amy Schumer, “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”

Sarah Silverman, “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”

Wanda Sykes, “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

Películas nominadas a los Globo de Oro

Mejor película — Musical o comedia

“Barbie”

“Poor Things”

“American Fiction”

“The Holdovers”

“May December”

“Air”

Mejor película — Drama

“Oppenheimer”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Past Lives”

“The Zone of Interest”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Io Capitano”

“Past Lives”

“Society of the Snow”

“The Zone of Interest”

Mejor guión

“Barbie”

“Poor Things”

“Oppenheimer”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Past Lives”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

Mejor canción original

“Addicted to Romance,” Bruce Springsteen, “She Came to Me”

“Dance the Night,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, “Barbie”

“I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, “Barbie”

“Peaches,” Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker “The Super Mario Bros. Move”

“Road to Freedom,” Lenny Kravitz, “Rustin”

“What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish & Finneas, “Barbie”

Mejor actor de reparto

Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Charles Melton, “May December”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Julianne Moore, “May December”

Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Mejor actor de comedia o musical

Nicolas Cage, “Dream Scenario”

Timothée Chalamet, “Wonka”

Matt Damon, “Air”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Beau Is Afraid”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Mejor película animada

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Suzume”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Wish”

Mejor actor de película – Drama

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”

Mejor actriz de película – Drama

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Greta Lee, “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny, “Priscilla”

Mejor actriz de película – Musical o comedia

Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”

Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”

Natalie Portman – “May December”

Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”

Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

Mejor director – Película

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

Mejor banda sonora

Jerskin Fendrix, “Poor Things”

Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”

Mica Levi, “The Zone of Interest”

Daniel Pemberton, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Robbie Robertson, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“The Boy and the Heron”

Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla

“Barbie”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”